Michael Patrick Braunschweiger (Photo11: Submitted)

A Hanover man who allegedly won't leave his ex-girlfriend alone is accused of breaking into her home, slashing her waterbed and stealing her property.

Michael Patrick Braunschweiger remains free on $20,000 bail after being arraigned by on-duty District Judge Joel Toluba Sunday, Feb. 17.

Braunschweiger, 35, of the 200 block of Pleasant Avenue, is charged with burglary, stalking, theft and criminal mischief.

He allegedly is "extremely jealous" that his former girlfriend might be seeing other men — despite the fact they broke up nearly 16 months ago, charging documents allege.

Penn Township Police said that Braunschweiger's former girlfriend was out of town between Feb. 8 and 10, and that he responded by sending her roughly 70 texts and calling her about 60 times.

In the texts, he calls her offensive, lewd names, according to charging documents; one text ominously warns, "you are in for a surprise."

The surprise, according to police, was that Braunschweiger broke into the woman's Penn Township home while she was away. Police said the victim reported Braunschweiger didn't have a key to get inside and had no personal belongings in her home.

He cut slashes in all four corners of the woman's waterbed, which flooded her entire bedroom, documents allege.

Stole sex toys, bracelet: He also rummaged through her dresser drawers and sent her a photo of him holding two of her adult sex toys, which he then stole from her, according to police.

Braunschweiger also stole a bracelet he previously bought for the woman, documents state.

He found her Social Security card while rummaging through her home, took a photo of it and texted her the photo, documents state.

He also shattered one of the woman's lawn ornaments and left behind an envelope with the words "Dream Girl" on it, police said, adding his ex reported that "Dreamgirl" is his favorite Dave Matthews Band song.

Police said the items he stole are worth about $370, and that he damaged about $493 worth of her property.

Police said victim of the burglary, theft and mischief told officers she keeps blocking Braunschweiger when he calls or texts her, but that he would keep getting new numbers and continue contacting her, documents state.

"(She) states that over the course of time since her breakup (with him) in October 2017 Braunschweiger is constantly jealous of her whereabouts and follows her and photographs her in public places and comes to her residence unannounced and without permission," documents state.

Afraid to leave home: "(She) states that she is fearful that Braunschweiger may harm her and has been in substantial emotional distress due to Braunschweiger's ongoing conduct, stating she is afraid to leave her home," according to to documents.

When interviewed by police on Saturday, Feb. 16, Braunschweiger admitted he uses a "burner app" to create new phone numbers because his ex-girlfriend keeps blocking his texts and calls, charging documents state.

He allegedly admitted to entering the woman's home in the past through an unlocked window, but claims the woman gave him permission, police said.

It's unclear whether Braunschweiger has retained an attorney. A listed phone number for him wasn't working on Monday, Feb. 18.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/18/police-jealous-hanover-man-trashes-exs-bed-steals-toys/2905888002/