Buy Photo Investigators gather at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 300 block of West King St. Monday, August 18, 2014. Bill Kalina - bkalina@yorkdispatch.com (Photo11: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

An alleged gang gunman in prison on assault charges is now charged in a 2014 death of a Lancaster County man.

On Feb. 4, York City Police filed charges against Kashawn Divine Flowers, 22, alleging he fatally shot Hezekiah Walker, 23, on Aug. 18, 2014.

Walker was killed in the 300 block of West King Street and was found a few hours later, according to police.

Kashawn Flowers (Photo11: Submitted)

Charging documents state that Flowers, a Southside gang member, killed Walker because he thought Walker was a member of West End gang.

There was bad blood between the two gangs, according to police.

"Flowers admitted to shooting the victim in the head and said he was happy about it," Detective Anthony Fetrow wrote in charging documents.

Buy Photo Investigators gather at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 300 block of West King St. Monday, August 18, 2014. Bill Kalina - bkalina@yorkdispatch.com (Photo11: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Flowers, who is currently incarcerated in a Luzerne County Prison, is charged with homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Homicide: Police went to the 300 block of West King Street just before 6 a.m. the day when Walker's body was found.

He was shot in the back of his head and his lower leg and there were three .45 caliber casings found near his body, charging documents state.

His last movements were caught on surveillance footage as he walked east there just before 2:40 a.m. Walker was in the area visiting family, police have said.

Prior to Walker's death there were a string of shootings in the area. Police said there were shootings in the city's west end on Aug. 15, 16, and 17 that year, and all the .45 caliber casings found there matched the ones found at the homicide scene, court documents state.

Three days after the homicide, police responded to another shooting incident in the 200 block of Grantley Street. A Toyota Corolla crashed into a home, and the two men inside fled, according to authorities. Flowers' smartphone was found in the vehicle.

There was a photo on the phone of him with what appeared to be a .45 caliber handgun in his waistband taken on Aug. 13, 2014, according to authorities.

He also had a photo of the cemetery plot of Joseph Gomez Jr., a Southside associate, who was killed on April 13, 2013, officials said.

Flair Griggs, 16 at the time, shot 17-year-old Gomez in self-defense outside the McDonald's on South George Street in April 2013.

He was sentenced to three to seven years in prison for illegal firearm possession and reckless endangerment.

"This further added fuel to the back and forth beef between South Side and West Side," Fetrow wrote in court documents.

"Flowers admitted that he was feeling emotional about Plaga's death and he was going to shoot the next person he saw in the west end," Fetrow wrote in charging documents.

Flowers was described as a "known shooter," who was usually lurking and looking for "the opposition," officials said. Police said Flowers also liked to brag.

Police said he admitted to this person that he thought Walker was associated with the city's west end, which he was not.

Another associate told police that Flowers borrowed a gun from a gang member and he admitted to the killing when he returned the gun after the shooting, court documents state.

In addition to the shooting, police said Flowers' criminal history does not allow him to have a firearm.

Flowers remains in SCI Retreat serving a three year, one month, to seven year sentence for aggravated assault, according to state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sue McNaughton.

Online court records state Flowers pleaded guilty to aggravated assault out of Springettsbury Township.

McNaughton said his earliest parole date is Feb. 28. Even if he were to get paroled, his homicide charge would keep him in prison because bail was denied for Flowers, according to online court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/15/man-charged-2014-york-city-homicide/2880213002/