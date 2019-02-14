Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A woman was shot in York City Wednesday night, according to police.

York City Police said in a news release that 54-year-old Mildred Ann Ford, of York City, was shot in the 200 block of East Princess Street about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Ford was shot once in the foot, and police said the injury was not life-threatening. She was last listed in stable condition. Police did not say in the release which hospital she went to, or if she was taken there by ambulance.

Police are asking anyone with information the shooting to call them at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

