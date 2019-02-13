Michael Blake Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A Baltimore man in York County Prison on drug charges is now accused of providing the batch that led to the death of a man in Stewartstown on Thanksgiving Day.

Southern Regional Police said Michael Arber Blake Jr. provided the drugs that killed Donald Staines, 34, on Nov. 22.

On Dec. 6, Southern Regional Police and the York County Drug Task force arrested Blake after he sold drugs to officers, according to officials.

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, police filed charges of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communications facility along with more drug possession with intent to deliver charges.

Overdose: Staines was found dead on the floor of a bathroom in his home about 9:45 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Police said Staines lived in the basement of a home on Shawnee Drive. Staines' wife woke up and discovered him dead after the two received drugs from Blake the night before, according to charging documents.

She tried to revive Staines with two doses of Narcan but was unsuccessful, officials said.

An autopsy confirmed Staines' cause of death was mixed substance toxicity. Toxicology results showed fentanyl and norfentanyl, among other drugs, in his system when he died.

Investigation: His wife said she initially started buying drugs through someone she worked with, but she eventually met the supplier, Blake, directly through Facebook, charging documents state.

Police said Blake started delivering the drugs to them from Baltimore after the Staines' car broke down.

On Nov. 21, she contacted Blake and ordered narcotics, according to police. Blake, another man named "Ronnie" and two women drove to Staines' home and dropped the drugs off, charging documents state.

On Dec. 6, Southern Regional Police and the York County Drug Task Force coordinated a drug sale from Blake to Staines' wife in Stewartstown, and he was arrested shortly after making the sale, according to authorities.

He agreed to sell $200 worth of narcotics capsules, officials said. Blake was found with 20 capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl, police said.

That resulted in charges of drug possession with intent to deliver, court documents state.

Interview: While in custody, Blake admitted to bringing the drugs to sell to Staines' wife, police said.

In addition to selling drugs, Blake also admitted to regularly using drugs and purchasing them with money he borrowed from his family, according to charging documents.

Blake told investigators he and his friend "Ronnie," along with two women, came up to Staines' home on Nov. 21 and he gave the Staineses drugs, officials said.

Blake said he did not know Ronnie's last name, court documents state.

The drugs found at Staines' home and the drugs Blake tried to sell on Dec. 6 were sent to state police for testing, officials said.

The drugs tested positive for fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, according to authorities. Staines' wife also provided a blood test the day her husband died, and that tested positive for fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl as well, charging documents state.

Staines, according to his obituary, worked as an HVAC technician at Peachbottom Heating and Cooling and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Chevrolet pickups.

Staines liked wrestling, BMX bikes, comic books and ATVs. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

Online court records show Blake has been in York County Prison on $50,000 on a drug possession with intent to deliver charge since Dec. 6.

He was arraigned on his new charges Wednesday, and bail was set at $150,000 in that case.

Blake remains in York County Prison on $200,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27 at District Judge Laura Manifold's office.

He does not have an attorney listed for his latest charges.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser

