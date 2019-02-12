Aaron Fisk (Photo: Submitted)

A York County man accused of selling a fatal dose of heroin to a Mechanicsburg-area man has been denied bail.

Aaron William Fisk, 31, whose last-known address was in the 300 block of Westwood Drive in Conewago Township, is now in Cumberland County Prison, charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and criminal use of a communication facility, which means using an electronic device to commit a crime.

All the charges are felonies, and his preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 25, according to court records.

Fisk is currently serving four years' probation in York County for conspiracy to commit drug dealing, according to court records. That case is unrelated to his new Cumberland County charges.

Charging documents state Fisk sold heroin to 34-year-old Craig R. Zies, who was found dead in his Upper Allen Township townhouse Sept. 25, 2017, by neighbors concerned they hadn't seen him in two days.

Neighbors peered inside windows and could see he was sitting in a recliner but not responding, which is when two volunteer firefighters gained access to the townhouse by pushing a window air conditioner inside, police said.

Zies was dead, and there was drug paraphernalia next to him, including a straw and razor blade; both are used to snort heroin, documents state.

'Scorpion' heroin: Police also found eight bags of heroin near the body — each stamped with blue scorpions — and Zies' cellphone clutched in his hand, which is what eventually led them to Fisk, police said.

Analysis of the cellphone showed Zies had a text exchange with Fisk about buying heroin two days before Zies was found dead, documents allege.

Using cellphone tower records, police determined Fisk's phone was near the victim's home on Sept. 23, 2017, about an hour after their text exchange, according to charging documents.

When police interviewed Fisk in December 2018, he allegedly told them he sold drugs to support his own addiction, police said.

Fisk initially admitted going to Zies' home a day or two before Zies was found dead but then recanted, documents allege.

The Cumberland County coroner determined Zies died of acute morphine and fentanyl toxicity, according to charging documents. Law enforcement officials have said most heroin is now laced with fentanyl, a powerful and exceptionally deadly opioid.

Township police obtained an arrest warrant for Fisk when they filed charges against him about three weeks ago, on Jan. 16, according to court records.

About the victim: Zies, formerly of Enola, Cumberland County, graduated from East Pennsboro High School in 2002 and played football for East Pennsboro Youth Athletic League, according to his obituary.

He volunteered at local cat shelters and adopted three cats, his obituary states.

Zies loved designing decorative ponds, including ones with exotic plants, fish and reptiles, according to the obituary.

