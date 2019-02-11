State police and the York County Coroner's Office found a body at 40 Kralltown Road in Warrington Township on Feb. 7, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of Google.com)

Two potential home buyers checking an outbuilding on a Warrington Township property last week reported finding a human body after making the grisly discovery while peering into a chest freezer, according to court documents filed by state police.

The body has been tentatively identified, according to Trooper James Spencer, a state police spokesman. The person's name has not been released, but York County Coroner Pam Gay has said the body appears to be female.

Both Gay and Spencer said on Monday, Feb. 11, that the body was significantly decomposed and that further testing is needed to try to determine the cause of death, as well as whether the death was natural, accidental, suicide or homicide.

The brick ranch house at 40 Kralltown Road — which sits on about 2½ acres — is vacant, officials said.

State police investigating the death filed documents in the office of Dillsburg-area District Judge Richard Thomas related to a search of the property, including background information about how police became involved.

According to those documents, two women interested in buying the vacant property reported to state police Thursday, Feb. 7, that they found human skeletal remains in a chest freezer in an outbuilding.

Human bones: The remains were in black trash bags, with a blanket placed over the bags, according to police.

"The caller related they could see human bones," documents state.

State police tracked down and interviewed the last owner of the home, who now lives in York Haven. The York Dispatch is withholding her name because so far no charges have been filed against her.

She told troopers "she knew exactly when the freezer was locked and unplugged," and also confirmed that when she lived there, she cared for her grandmother.

The York Dispatch also is withholding the name of the grandmother, who police described in documents as "the possible victim in this investigation."

The former property owner said she received financial compensation from her grandmother for the care she provided, according to police.

"It is believed that (the former owner) continued to receive financial compensation from (the grandmother) post-death," according to a search warrant affidavit filed by state police.

Alive or dead? Police said that during their interview with the former property owner, she "failed to acknowledge (her grandmother's) death and believed she may still be alive at 112 years of age," the affidavit states.

In addition to searching the Kralltown Road property, state police also searched the York Haven woman's current home, where they seized a large box of financial documents, marijuana smoking devices and nunchucks, according to the search warrant inventory receipt, court documents allege.

An autopsy Monday at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital found no trauma on the body, according to Gay.

Earlier call: State police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski confirmed troopers received a call some six weeks ago regarding the same Kralltown Road property but that no troopers were dispatched there at the time.

"There was a call that came in on Dec. 30," he said. "It was a police information call ... (for) 'residue in a freezer.' ... It was not called in as a body."

Spencer said in a news release that it's believed what happened on the Kralltown Road property is an isolated incident and presents no danger to the community.

Anyone with information about the body can call state police at 717-428-1011.

