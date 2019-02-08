Lucas Glinsky (Photo: Submitted)

Newberry Township Police are searching for a York Haven man who they said raped and kidnapped a woman last summer.

Lucas M. Glinski raped a woman he knew at a home in the borough, charging documents allege. Police said he also kidnapped the woman outside a Cumberland County home about a week later.

Glinski, 21, faces charges of rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and simple assault.

Charging documents state Glinski raped the acquaintance in a York Haven home June 18. She woke to him in her bed, taking her clothes off. Glinski then held her down and raped her twice, court documents state.

"She stated nothing she did affected him, and he just used her; did what he wanted," Detective Daniel Grimme wrote in charging documents.

Documents allege that when the woman, in a private message on social media, asked why he raped her, he said he didn't remember the assaults.

"I just can't control myself when I drink," he told her, according to documents.

Kidnapping: About a week later, he approached the woman outside a home in Shiremanstown and pulled her into his truck, police said.

She tried to escape, but he started beating her so badly that she was bleeding from her nose and mouth, and eventually blacked out, documents allege.

The woman tried to escape after Glinski drove to a gas station just outside the New Cumberland exit of Interstate 83, police said.

She opened the door when the truck slowed, but Glinski grabbed her by the neck and arm, court documents state. Police said Glinski jumped over the center console and tackled her in the parking lot.

Despite being tackled, the woman managed to run to the entrance of the gas station and ask for help, police said.

Questioned: Investigators spoke with Glinski at SCI Camp Hill on Aug. 24, where he said that the alleged victim was "making this stuff up," documents state. He then asked for an attorney.

Shiremanstown Police gave Newberry Township Police permission to handle the case because both incidents were reported to Newberrry Township Police, according to authorities.

Charges were filed Tuesday, Feb. 5. Glinski remained on the lam as of Friday, Feb. 8.

Amy Worden, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, said Glinski was released from state prison on May 25, but returned on July 12 as a parole violator.

He was released from state custody on October 10, she said. He was serving a 1½ to seven year sentence for a simple assault charge out of Perry County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Newberry Township Police at (717) 938-2608, or call 911

