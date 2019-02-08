Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A body was found on a northern York County property Thursday night, according to Coroner Pam Gay.

In a news release, Gay said a body was found on a property in the first block of Kralltown Road about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.

The person's gender and identity are pending, Gay said. She said it is unknown if the the person had lived at the home on the property.

It didn't look like anyone else lived in the home on the property, the release states.

The person's cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy. State police are investigating.

A message left for state police spokesman Trooper James Spencer was not immediately returned Friday morning.

