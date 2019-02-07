Buy Photo Scales of justice logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Three York County residents accused of endangering the welfare of children have pleaded guilty in York County Court.

Donald Blackburn Jr., Trisha Hall and Amy Zink entered guilty pleas in their unrelated cases on Wednesday, Feb. 6, according to court records.

Hall, 31, of the York, was sentenced to serve additional time in York County Prison, while Zink and Blackburn received probation and court requirements.

Hall was baby-sitting three children — ages 1, 7 and 8 — Nov. 1 at a Conewago Township home on Waldorf Drive when she overdosed on heroin as the children watched, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Officers found Hall unconscious on the kitchen floor, with a witness performing CPR on her, police have said.

Detective Robert Ryman had the witness take the children outside while he administered Narcan to Hall with a nasal spray, police said.

She regained consciousness a minute or two later and was able to walk to an ambulance that then took her to Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Trisha Lynn Hall (Photo: Submitted)

The children's father told investigators that when he left his children with her at 11 a.m. that day, she didn't appear to be under the influence of any substances, police said.

Hall pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was ordered to serve six months in county prison followed by three months of house arrest, according to court records.

She also was ordered to undergo a mental-health evaluation and to comply with any recommended treatment; submit to random drug testing; obey a 9 p.m. curfew; and perform 35 hours of community service, records state.

Defense attorney Ron Gross said Hall remains incarcerated and could be released as early as April 1.

Passed out in car: Zink and boyfriend Brent Heisey passed out in their SUV for more than an hour with their two children in the vehicle, Northern Regional Police said.

They pulled into a convenience store parking lot on Carlisle Road in Dover Township at 6:11 p.m. July 20. Shortly after 7 p.m., the couple's 14-year-old son asked a store clerk whether his 6-year-old sister could use the bathroom, police said.

A little later, the teen asked the clerk to make a call for him, which she agreed to do, according to police.

Amy Zink (Photo: Submitted)

The teen went back out to the SUV and retrieved his father's cellphone, which failed to wake either parent, police said. The clerk had no luck calling one of the teen's relatives but had no luck.

The clerk called 911 after yelling into the SUV at Zink and Heisey but getting no response, police said.

Responding officers woke the couple and asked them where their children were, to which they responded they didn't know, according to court documents.

Officers learned the family had been at swimming at Gifford Pinchot State Park, and that Zink and Heisey snorted crushed Xanax pills and took other over-the-counter pain pills that made them lethargic, documents state.

Brent Heisey (Photo: Submitted)

Zink, 32, of Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years' probation, according to court records.

She also was ordered to attend parenting classes and to continue with treatment and counseling, records state.

Heisey, 36, remains free on bail, charged with child endangerment, DUI and related offenses. He has a pretrial conference set for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Forgot baby in car: Blackburn, 31, and now-wife Kelsie Blackburn, both of Dover Township, left their 5-month-old baby in a hot car for about five minutes on the evening of July 15, according to Northern Regional Police.

Donald Blackburn Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

It happened in the parking lot of Weis Markets at 2850 Carlisle Road in Dover Township, police said. A man spotted "little arms flailing" inside the car, realized a child had been left in the hot car and called 911, police said.

Although the windows were closed, the man realized the car was unlocked, so he opened a car door to let in cooler air, according to police, who said it was 82 degrees at the time.

Shortly afterward, Donald Blackburn ran outside because he realized they'd left the baby behind, police said.

Using surveillance video from Weis, investigators determined the baby was left alone in the car for five minutes.

Kelsie (Flowers) Blackburn (Photo: Submitted)

Donald Blackburn pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year of probation, court records state. In exchange for his plea, charges of child endangerment and leaving a child unattended in a vehicle were dismissed.

He also was ordered to provide probation officers that he has completed parenting classes, records state.

The child-endangerment case against Kelsie Blackburn, 23, remains active. She has applied for acceptance to the county's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program.

The diversionary program gives first-time nonviolent offenders the chance to avoid conviction by instead completing a set of court-ordered requirements.

