When county drug cops arrested a York City man for alleged drug dealing, they found a veritable pharmacy hidden on his person — or more accurately, inside his person.

Travis Thurston Parker had more than 2 ounces of drugs hidden in his rectum, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Members of the York City Police and York County Drug Task Force found an ounce of crack cocaine, an ounce of powdered cocaine and 10 Tramadol pills after arresting Parker on Wednesday, Jan. 30, the DA's office stated in a news release. Tramadol is a synthetic opioid.

Parker also had $1,100 on him when he was arrested, police said, presumably in a pocket.

The task force and city police conducted a five-month investigation into Parker that ended when they arrested him, according to the DA's office.

During that five-month probe, members of the task force made several undercover drug buys from Parker in the southeast corner of York City, the news release states.

New charge after release: Known as "Birdy," Parker, 38, of the 200 block of West Maple Street, was arraigned Jan. 30 at the county's central booking unit on a charge of cocaine possession with intent to deliver.

He was later released on $100,000 bail, court records state.

Online court records indicate that York City Police filed an additional drug-dealing charge against Parker on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

He has not yet been arrested or arraigned on the new charge, court records state.

It is unclear whether Parker has retained an attorney.

