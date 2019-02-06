Police investigating Manchester Township robbery
Police are investigating a robbery at a Rutter's in Manchester Township late last month.
Northern York County Regional Police said in a news release that a man robbed the Rutter's at 509 Greenbriar Road about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.
He entered the store and handed the clerk a note demanding money from the cash register. Police said the man threatened he had a gun, but he did not show one.
He was given an undetermined amount of cash before he fled in a vehicle parked across the street.
Police described him as being either white or light-skinned black man with a mustache, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, black shoes, and a gold watch.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 717-292-3647, 717-467-8355, or through tips@nycrpd.org.
The department said surveillance photos will be released once they get them.
