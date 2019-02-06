Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A man was shot in York City on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

York City Police said a man was shot in the foot in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.

He was taken to York Hospital in a private vehicle and is being treated for his injury. Police said the shooting wasn't random.

The man's name, age and hometown were not released Wednesday afternoon.

This week: Wednesday's shooting was the third shooting in York City since Monday, Feb. 4.

Police said 28-year-old Julio Gil Landes was shot once in the arm while standing behind his home in the 1000 block of Edison Street about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Aric Lucas Agudio, 40, shot his estranged wife, Elizabeth Agudio, 36, in a home in the 900 block of West College Avenue while her three children slept about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, according to officials.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the shootings to call them at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

