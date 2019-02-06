Quante Walker (Photo: Submitted)

Two York City brothers are accused of selling drugs from their home, according to authorities.

The York County District Attorney's office said in a news release Monday, Feb. 4, that Quante Walker, 30, was arrested after he was found selling drugs from his South Belvidere Avenue home and elsewhere in York City.

Members of the York County Drug Task Force filed charges after a four-month investigation. The DA's office oversees the drug task force.

Quante Walker also was found trying to get rid of drugs and ammunition when police came to arrest him, according to the release.

His brother Patrick Walker, 27, also faces drug charges. Police said drugs were found in his room. As of Wednesday, Feb. 6, he had not been arraigned on the charges.

Quante Walker is charged with three counts of drug possession with intent to deliver and one county of prohibited possession of a firearm. His brother faces two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver.

More: York man gets six years in prison for drugs, firearms offenses

More: Red Lion pharmacy employee accused of selling stolen drugs

Investigation: Quante Walker sold heroin to investigators over a four-month period in various locations in York City, including his home, according to the DA's office.

During one instance he threw the key to the front door of his building from his fourth-floor window to someone so they could get into the home, the release states.

The DA's office said Quante Walker also sold heroin to investigators at businesses in the York area.

Police served a search warrant at his home on Jan. 18, and as officials approached his door, Quante Walker tossed a shoe box out of his window, according the release.

Officials said the box contained heroin, molly, Xanax pills, bullets, cash and a small amount of marijuana.

Inside the home authorities found a handgun and a rifle, the release states.

Quante Walker, a convicted felon, is not allowed to own a firearm. Online court records show he was convicted four times for felony drug possession.

Authorities also found crack cocaine and heroin in Patrick Walker's room, officials said.

Quante Walker was arraigned on the charges on Jan. 18 and sent to prison on $50,000 bail.

He posted bail on Jan. 26, according to online court records. A number could not be found for him, and he does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/06/brothers-accused-york-city-drug-operation/2789273002/