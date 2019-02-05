Aric Agudio (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police are searching for a York City man accused of shooting his estranged wife after breaking into her home and attacking her boyfriend Tuesday morning.

Aric Lucas Agudio shot his wife in the wrist when he and another man broke into her home about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, according to authorities.

Agudio, 40, of the 800 block of Linden Avenue, faces charges of aggravated assault, burglary and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Police said he shot his estranged wife, Elizabeth Agudio, 36, in a home in the 900 block of West College Avenue while her three children slept.

Shooting: Elizabeth Agudio told police that she and her boyfriend, Patrick Manly, were sleeping when she was awakened by a "bang" and her bedroom doors being opened, court documents state.

Police said two men were standing silhouetted, and she initially thought they were two of her sons waking up extra early for school.

She said "hello?" prompting someone, later identified as Aric Agudio, to leap from the doorway and start attacking Manly, according to officials.

At that point Elizabeth Agudio could see that the attacker was her estranged husband, police said.

Manly woke up and started fighting back, and Elizabeth Agudio kept telling Aric Agudio to get out, according to court documents, which state she then started kicking him.

Aric Agudio stepped back from the bed and Elizabeth Agudio heard a gunshot, prompting Manly to make a noise, police said.

Elizabeth Agudio rolled off the bed, heard another shot and heard what she thought was a third shot when she realized she had been shot, according to authorities.

The man with Aric Agudio grabbed him and said "Let's go," and they fled the scene, police said.

Elizbaeth Agudio's three sons, ages 7, 10 and 17, were awakened by the noise but did not see anything, police said.

Surveillance footage showed the two men leaving the front door in light-colored hooded sweatshirts with their hoods pulled up, officials said.

Investigation: Police arrived at her home shortly after the incident and found Elizabeth Agudio bleeding from a wound on her right wrist area.

Officer Benjamin Smith wrote in charging documents that he saw the wooden door frame was broken around the striker area, and the door striker itself was damaged.

Elizabeth Agudio was taken to York Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Police said she was shot straight through her right wrist.

When asked if she was positive Aric Agudio was the shooter, Elizabeth Agudio said she was 100 percent positive, and she specifically saw the tattoo on his neck that said "Niquie," according to officials.

Niquie is Elizabeth Agudio's nickname.

Police also said Aric Agudio is not allowed to have a firearm because of his criminal history.

Charges documents do not identify the man who was with him that night.

Aric Agudio is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes. The tattoo is on the right side of his neck.

Police are asking anyone with information on Aric Agudio's whereabouts to call them at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

