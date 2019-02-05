Buy Photo LOGO arrest (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A man accused of molesting a girl in York City in 2017 was arrested in Baltimore on Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Daren Edwin Anderson Jr., 31, was taken into custody without incident in the 2400 block of Halcyon Avenue the morning of Monday, Feb. 4.

Anderson is from that block, according to charging documents. Authorities believe he was staying with family in Baltimore.

York City Police obtained a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 22.

Police said he molested the girl in a York City home in September 2017. The victim was known to him, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshal Service said Anderson is awaiting extradition to York County.

He faces charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and corruption of minors.

As of Tuesday. Feb. 5, he has not been arraigned on his charges.

