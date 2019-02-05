Timothy Matthew Jacoby remains on death row for the 2010 murder of 55-year-old Monica Schmeyer during a home-invasion robbery in her Manheim Twp. home. (Photo: Submitted)

The state Department of Corrections secretary has signed a notice of execution for Timothy Matthew Jacoby, convicted of murdering 55-year-old Monica Schmeyer during a home-invasion robbery.

Jacoby, 45, formerly of West Manchester Township, is at SCI Greene, a state prison in Greene County, according to Susan McNaughton, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

DOC Secretary John Wetzel signed Jacoby's death warrant Monday, Feb. 4, according to McNaughton.

The execution date has been set for Friday, March 8, she said.

Gov. Tom Wolf has issued what he calls a moratorium on death sentences in Pennsylvania, and has issued temporary reprieves to inmates scheduled for execution.

Wolf has said he will not sign death warrants, which is why Wetzel now signs them.

"The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of Corrections has 30 days to issue a notice of execution," McNaughton wrote in a news release.

Three people have been executed in Pennsylvania since 1976, when the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty. All three had given up their appeal rights.

Prior to Wolf taking office, death-row inmates' executions in Pennsylvania were stayed by appellate courts, primarily by the federal Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

The murder: It took a York County jury an hour to sentence Jacoby to death for the March 31, 2010, first-degree murder of Schmeyer inside her Trone Road home in Manheim Township.

He shot her in the head while robbing her, police said.

Jacoby's trial and penalty-phase hearing were held in September and October 2014.

Trial testimony revealed Jacoby and the victim didn't know each other, but that Jacoby heard her ex-husband talk about paying Schmeyer $1,700 a month in alimony, in cash.

Dr. Jon Schmeyer had told his group of friends, who met regularly at a former Hooters restaurant in York, that his ex-wife kept the cash hidden in her home because she didn't trust banks, according to trial testimony.

