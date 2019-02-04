Brandy Gentzler (Photo: Submitted)

A Seven Valleys woman is accused of giving her then 16-month-old daughter second-degree burns while giving her a bath late last year, according to police.

State police said Brandy Marie Gentzler, 22, admitted to holding her daughter's head under hot water after she wouldn't stop screaming on Dec. 31.

"Please shut up. Are you going to shut up yet?" police said she asked her child while putting her under the faucet.

She also caused other injuries, including fractures and a bite mark, according to authorities.

Police said abuse happened in a home in the first block of East Frederick Street in Dallastown.

Gentzler, of the first block of Main Street in Seven Valleys, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering child welfare, aggravated assault of someone younger than 6 and simple assault.

Investigation: Charging documents state Trooper Tina Peters was called to investigate the incident on Jan. 1, after York County Children, Youth and Families reported the child's suspected abuse.

Police said Gentzler's child was taken to York Hospital that day for second-degree burns to her face. The child had to be flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital for additional treatment, according to officials.

On Jan. 3, a nurse at that hospital informed Peters that the child had three fractures, on her right rib, her right elbow and the left clavicle, all of which were healed, court documents state.

The child also had a bite mark on her left wrist, police said.

On Jan. 28, police spoke to Gentzler, who admitted she has been rough with her daughter "multiple times," according to officials.

Injuries: When asked about the child's fractures, police said Gentzler said her daughter wants attention all the time, cries and "won't shut up."

She admitted to squeezing her while holding her when she told her to shut up, and Gentzler also said she shook her daughter, officials said.

Her daughter cried for a few minutes then stopped, and Gentzler saw a hand mark on her daughter's chest the next day, police said.

"(Gentzler) said she felt like s— and didn't deserve her," Peters wrote in charging documents.

She admitted she could have fractured the child's rib, officials said. Gentzler also said she grabbed her really hard one time, which could explain the elbow and clavicle fractures, police said.

To explain the bite mark, Gentzler told police her daughter bit her once while she was feeding her, so Gentzler bit her hand, "to show her that biting hurts," court documents state.

Burns: When asked about the burns, Gentzler repeatedly told police she wanted her child to stop crying, but she wouldn't, according to authorities.

She put the child in the tub, police said, but the girl hates the feeling of water and kept screaming.

Gentzler turned the water on and held the child under it, and her child would not stop screaming, police said.

She put her under the faucet four to five times because the child would not stop screaming, documents state.

Gentzler kept her daughter under the water until she realized how hot the water was getting, according to police.

She noticed her daughter's face getting red, and she thought she really hurt her, officials said.

Gentzler put her child on her chest, and when she pulled the toddler's face back, there was a piece of skin from the girl's face on Gentzler's sweatshirt, charging documents allege.

Charges for Gentzler were filed Monday, Feb. 4, and she was arraigned on them that day.

She was sent to York County Prison on $100,000 bail. She does not have an attorney listed.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26 at District Judge Scott Laird's office.

