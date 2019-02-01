Buy Photo A parking area is marked at the rear of 939 West Locust Street Thursday, July 5, 2018, where Elijah Shuler, 22, was fatally shot on July 4. Police have issued a warrant for Timothy Pough who is a suspect. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A York City man is now facing trial for the July 4 homicide of Elijah Shuler after two people testified that he fired at the car Shuler was driving.

The homicide charge against Timothy Tireik Pough, 21, of the 1000 block of West Poplar Street, was forward to York County Court on Thursday, Jan. 31, after District Judge Joel Toluba determined enough evidence exists against Pough for him to stand trial in York County Court.

"Reeko" Pough remains in York County Prison without bail.

Chief deputy prosecutor Chuck Murphy said the degree of murder — first- and/or third-degree — Pough will face will be determined by the time of his formal court arraignment, scheduled for March 8.

The woman who drove Pough to Shuler's home shortly before 7:30 p.m. July 4 took the stand and appeared reluctant about being there, but answered the questions posed to her. She has not been charged in relation to the homicide.

Taria Bolyard testified she's been friends with Pough for a couple years and that the two of them were at a friend's house the evening of July 4 before Bolyard left to go to a local store.

Bolyard said she drove to the West Locust Street home of Shuler and Shuler's sister, Tyeesha Coleman, at Pough's request.

York City Police have said Pough had dated Coleman, but that the two had broken up prior to the homicide.

Timothy Pough (Photo: Submitted)

"He asked me to go (into the alley behind Shuler's house) to see if her car was there," Bolyard testified.

"He seen her car and started shooting out the window," Bolyard said, after which "(we) took off in my car."

Behind the wheel: Shuler had just driven home in his sister's car and had pulled into his driveway when he was shot, according to police.

Bolyard said she didn't know Pough was going to shoot at anyone.

Also testifying Thursday was Shuler's girlfriend, Margarita Colon.

She testified that Shuler called her and said he was pulling in the driveway behind their home, so she looked out the window, heard gunshots and saw Pough holding a 9 mm handgun from the passenger a white Ford Escape.

Colon then heard gunshots, she said.

Shuler, 22, got out of his sister's car, ducking and running behind it before making his way inside their home, according to Colon.

Timothy Tireik Pough, who York City Police said is known as "Reeko." (Photo: Submitted)

Collapsed: "He fell in my lap," she testified, and told her that his injuries burned. "He told me, 'Reek! Reek!' ... It's the name Timothy Pough goes by."

Defense attorney Bill Graff, on cross examination, asked Colon how she knew the caliber of gun Pough allegedly fired.

"Because I know what a 9 mm handgun looks like," Colon said without missing a beat.

Shuler died of a gunshot wound to the torso, Murphy said. York City Police have said he was shot at least twice.

Graff declined comment after the hearing.

Pough fled the state after the homicide, police said. He was captured in Avon Park, Florida, on Oct. 30 by sheriff's deputies there.

The location is about 85 miles southeast of Tampa.

