A York-area man allegedly attacked his ex — the mother of his child — twice in two weeks and told her he would kill her if she testified against him.

It's the third time since September that Malekai Jovan Hall allegedly assaulted the woman in her Windsor Township home, court records allege.

Hall, 26, of the 1500 block of Randow Road in Spring Garden Township, is now in York County Prison without bail.

District Judge John H. Fishel denied Hall bail in late January, citing the fact that Hall was out on bail for a previous domestic assault when he allegedly attacked and terrorized his ex a third time.

Fishel acknowledged in court documents that Hall is accused of assaulting the same woman three times in about five months, which was another reason Fishel wouldn't set bail.

"If I didn't have a kid to you, you'd already be dead," Hall allegedly told the woman on Jan. 9, then bragged that police weren't doing anything to him for breaking her tailbone in September, so "I could break your f—n' jawbone and the most they would do is give me a year (in jail)," charging documents allege.

Those charging documents state that Hall went to the woman's home that day to drop off her son, but said they needed to talk, so she let him in.

Jan. 10 incident: That's when he threw her across a room and into a door, causing her to fall to the ground, according to York Area Regional Police. Hall then choked her, punched her several times in the face and left, documents allege.

The woman grabbed her phone to call 911, but Hall came back in and told her that police "can't save her," charging documents state.

Before leaving, Hall told her, "If you take the (witness) stand on me you'll be dead," documents allege, and also: "I have people all over the nation. You can't run from me."

Hall was charged with intimidating a witness, simple assault and making terroristic threats.

Police allege Hall continued to abuse and terrorize his ex — despite the fact that she obtained a protection from abuse order (PFA) that forbids him from having any direct or indirect contact with her.

Jan. 24 incident: On Thursday, Jan. 24, Hall broke into the woman's home, crept into her bedroom as she slept and woke her up, documents allege.

He started asking her questions about his upcoming PFA hearing, became angry when she avoided his questions, then choked her before throwing her across the room, according to charging documents.

Hall put her in a headlock and started punching her in the face, police said.

Police arrested him and he was charged with strangulation, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and harassment, court records state.

Last year's arrest: York Area Regional Police also arrested Hall last year for alleged domestic assault after he allegedly attacked the same woman on Sept. 21.

The two were still together at the time, and their child was 4 months old, according to police.

Hall accused the woman of sleeping with another man while she was pregnant with Hall's child, which the woman said wasn't true, according to police.

Hall slapped her and punched her at least five times and struck her in the back, at which point the woman heard something crack in her back, documents allege.

He then punched her in the ear, causing her to black out, police said.

"(She) said that when she came to, Hall was giving her chest compressions and she was vomiting," documents state.

Broken tailbone: The attack broke her tailbone and left her with bruises all over her face, head and body, charging documents allege.

Hall was arraigned Sept. 23 on charges of simple assault and harassment and released after posting $40,000 bail, court records state.

He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Feb. 14 in the September incident.

He is awaiting preliminary hearings on the two alleged January attacks, records state.

York County court records reveal Hall pleaded no contest to a 2013 simple assault in Springettsbury Township.

