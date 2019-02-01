Rahmeire Bradshaw (Photo: Submitted)

Authorities dropped a homicide charge against one of the three defendants accused in the shooting death of a York City man last year.

Rahmeire S. Bradshaw, of Dover Township, remains charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery for the Oct. 7 drug deal-gone-bad that left 24-year-old Tyler Owens dead, according to online court records.

The homicide charge was dropped during Bradshaw's preliminary hearing on Jan. 25. He's free on $10,000 unsecured bail for the other charges.

York City Police have said Zane Kenneth Senft, 22, of no fixed address; Myannh "Milo" Legette, 22, of Lebanon; and Bradshaw, 20, met with Owens in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue in the early-morning hours of Oct. 7 to buy marijuana.

Owens was fatally shot during the deal, according to authorities.

Zane Senft (Photo: Submitted)

It is unclear why Bradshaw, who police said a witness identified as the driver, had his charge dropped. Messages left for his defense attorney, Mike Fenton, were not returned.

Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, said that "new developments and evidence discovered throughout the course of the investigation" led prosecutors to withdraw the homicide charge against Bradshaw.

"(Prosecutors) felt it was appropriate," he said in a text message.

Senft and Legette remain in York County Prison without bail, charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy to commit that offense.

Before dying of his injuries at York Hospital, Owens told investigators that the last number in his phone belonged to the person who shot him, charging documents state. Police have said that number belonged to Senft.

Myannh "Milo" Legette (Photo: Submitted)

Bradshaw had been in York County Prison without bail since Oct. 12 and was released Jan. 28 after his homicide charge was withdrawn and his bail was modified, according to court records.

