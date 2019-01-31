Ring video doorbell (Photo: Courtesy of Ring.com)

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is partnering with home-security company Ring to help residents connect with neighbors and access local crime and safety information in real time.

The department is the first in Pennsylvania to officially join forces with Ring and embrace its Neighbors app, Deputy Chief David Lash said on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Ring, owned by Amazon.com, manufactures a range of home-security products that incorporate outdoor motion-based cameras and doorbells, such as the Ring video doorbell and security camera, according to its website.

Home break-ins decreased by 55 percent in one Los Angeles neighborhood after Ring doorbells were installed on 10 percent of homes there, according to Ring's website.

People who live in Northern Regional's coverage area can download the free Neighbors app and use it to monitor neighborhood activity, receive real-time alerts about area crime and to share information, according to Lash.

'Valuable tool': He said Ring's Neighbors app will be a valuable tool for investigators that could help to quickly resolve crimes such as burglaries and porch thefts by providing police with a quick way to request videos, photos and other information.

Lash said the department will be able to share the Ring technology with homeowner associations and community groups.

Ring's Neighbors app already has millions of users, according to a news release from Lash.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department has 52 officers who cover the boroughs of Dover and North York, as well as Conewago, Dover, Franklin, Jackson, Manchester and Paradise townships.

Visit www.ring.com/neighbors for more information about the app.

HOW IT WORKS:

Download the Neighbors app on your smart device at https://download.ring.com/northernyorkcounty or by texting ‘northernyorkcounty’ to 555888 from your smartphone.

Opt in to join your neighborhood.

Customize the geographic area for which you want to receive notifications (people can only participate in their own neighborhood group.)

Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local police and Ring about crime and safety alerts as they happen.

View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.

Share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.

Work with your community to make neighborhoods safer.

Source: Northern York County Regional Police

