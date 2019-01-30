Buy Photo LOGO arrest (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A York man arrested in 2017 as part of a collaborative effort between local, state and federal authorities was sentenced to six years in prison for drug and firearms offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In a news release Monday, Jan. 28, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 24-year-old Quran Smallwood was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Smallwood, according to authorities, was arrested in late March 2017 as part of "Operation Gun Grabber," which targets gun and drug traffickers.

He was one of nine people arrested in the first four months of the operation.

Online court records show Smallwood pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2018.

The news release states that Smallwood distributed 2 grams of heroin on Feb. 15, 2017. That amount is equal to about 80 individual doses of heroin, according to authorities.

Additionally, Smallwood admitted to having a 9mm Glock loaded with 20 cartridges, which he used in his drug-trafficking efforts, officials said.

A message left for Smallwood's public defender seeking comment the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 29, was not immediately returned.

The York County Drug Task Force, York City Police, York County Adult Probation, York County District Attorney's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives helped investigated the case.

