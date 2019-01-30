Jonathan Kisslinger (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is locked up on felony charges for allegedly attacking his girlfriend — punching, choking and kicking her, according to police allegations.

Jonathan Jason Kisslinger, 42, of the 100 block of South Beaver Street, remains in York County Prison, charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

His 45-year-old girlfriend suffered a black eye, a broken thumb, bruising on her ankle and other injuries, according to charging documents filed by York City Police.

According to those documents, Kisslinger's victim left a local hospital and went to the city police station about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, to report being attacked.

Her wrist and hand were in a cast because of the broken thumb, and her eye was swollen shut, police said.

She told officers that Kisslinger punched her and kicked her, according to charging documents.

"At one point during the assault, Kisslinger grabbed (her) by the neck, with both hands, lifting her up off of her feet," documents allege.

The woman told officers she couldn't breathe while he was choking her.

Charging documents don't state what led up to the domestic attack.

Kisslinger's preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8, according to court records.

Court documents don't list an attorney for him.

