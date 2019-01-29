Andrew Hisker (Photo: Submitted)

A man is accused of taking $875 from another man during an assault in North York, according to officials.

Northern York County Regional Police said Andrew Ryan Hisker was hanging out at Darrius Jones' North York home on Jan. 5 when the two began arguing.

Hisker assaulted Jones, police said, and he took off with his wallet.

Hisker, 20, of the 3000 block of Sorrel Street, Manchester Township, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, simple assault, receiving stolen property and harassment.

Charges were filed on Jan. 16, and he was arraigned on the charges Wednesday, Jan. 23.

As of Monday, Jan. 28, he remains in York County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Reached Monday afternoon, Jack Graybill, Hisker's attorney, said it is their position that the charges are based on "exaggerated and incorrect facts."

"We look forward to reaching an appropriate resolution (in the case)" he said.

Incident: Jones' mother found him "bloody and bruised," in their North Duke Street home about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 6, according to authorities.

Jones told his mother that Hisker had "jumped" him, according to police.

Jones told authorities that Hisker and a 17-year-old were at his house about 45 minutes earlier to hang out, and that the two of them assaulted him, court documents state.

He said Hisker was about to leave the home about 6:30 p.m., and when Jones opened the door for them, he was assaulted, according to police.

When officers arrived they found suspected marijuana scattered all over the floor, which Jones claimed fell out of Hisker's pockets during the assault, officials said.

He wasn't able to recall much after the assault, but said he was missing his wallet containing $875, according to authorities.

Investigation: Police spoke to the 17-year-old, and he said Jones and Hisker got into a "heated" verbal altercation, charging documents state.

Police said the teen told authorities he and Hisker "parted ways," after leaving the home following the altercation. The teen denied being involved.

When asked about the $875, the teen said Hisker took it from Jones, officials said.

Police spoke to Hisker, who said he brought up a topic where "Jones had threatened his family in the past," which led to the argument, according to charging documents.

He said Jones punched him and missed, and they continued arguing, officials said. Police said Hisker told them he started punching back.

"I take full responsibility for my actions, but I did not take any money," Hisker said, according to charging documents.

He told police he and Jones were involved in the altercation, but the 17-year-old was not, officials said.

According to court documents, Johnson's jaw was fractured in multiple areas and needed to be wired shut.

Hisker's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 at District Judge Jennifer Clancy's office.

