A man was caught with about 80 grams of heroin when police arrested him last week in Hellam Township, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 29, that Michael Scott Nicholson Jr., 30, was arrested when he was trying to deliver the drugs on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Nicholson, of the 100 block of Cool Creek Manor Road, is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver.

According to charging documents filed by Hellam Township Police, Nicholson was found with the drugs about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of East Market Street.

The DA's office, which oversees the county's drug task force, said officers set up a surveillance detail and found him with 30 grams of heroin.

Nicholson allowed authorities to search his vehicle and his home, and the DA's office said another 50 grams of heroin were found.

Police said Nicholson told them that he does not use the heroin but has it so he can sell it.

Nicholson was taken to the county's central booking unit for arraignment the morning of Friday, Jan. 25.

He was sent to York County Prison on $50,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed yet.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7 at District Judge Robert Eckenrode's office.

