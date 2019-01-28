A York City man who fled from Hellam Township Police rammed an officer's car when the officer tried to stop him, according to officials.

Maurice Rucker, 34, was going more than 90 mph on Route 30 when police tried to pull him over the morning of Saturday, Jan. 26, police said.

Rucker, of the 100 block of West Maple Street, is charged with aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Police found him shortly after he rammed the vehicle, and authorities said he refused to provide his name.

It wasn't until officers found his ID card on him that they were able to identify him as the driver of the vehicle, according to charging documents.

Speeding: Hellam Township Police Officer Michael Carpenter spotted Rucker driving a white Volvo on Route 30 westbound in the area of Cool Springs Road just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Carpenter clocked Rucker going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone, charging documents state.

Carpenter tried to pull Rucker over by turning on his lights and siren in the area of Kreutz Creek Road, but Rucker continued west on Route 30, according to officials.

Carpenter stopped chasing Rucker in the area of North Hills Road, but he continued to follow him from a safe distance, police said.

Rucker turned left onto Loucks Mill Road, and Carpenter lost sight of him, according to authorities.

Rammed car: Rucker's vehicle was later found parked in the first block of Hay Street in York City, police said.

Carpenter positioned his car to prevent Rucker from fleeing, but Rucker struck the officer's car and took off, according to police.

Hellam Township officers and York City Police officers searched the area of Rucker's home and found two people walking away from his home, charging documents state.

One of the men, later identified as Rucker, refused to provide his name, even after he was told he was the subject of an investigation, officials said.

Police said he was taken into custody and was found with a card identifying him as Rucker, the owner of the vehicle.

Police also found the vehicle behind Rucker's home, where Rucker was seen walking, charging documents state. A key to the car was also found nearby, police said.

Rucker was arraigned at the county's central booking unit Saturday morning. He was sent to York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed yet.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at District Judge Robert Eckenrode's office.

