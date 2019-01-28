Clyde Miller (Photo: Submitted)

A Dover Township man has been sentenced to state prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 15 years ago and for corrupting the morals of a second child.

Clyde M. Miller, 61, of the 5100 block of Harmony Grove Road, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 28, in York County Court to 22 months to four years in prison, plus a year of probation.

An evaluation by the state's sexual-offender board determined Miller is not a sexually violent predator, deputy prosecutor Taylor Katherman told presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder in court Monday.

Snyder sentenced Miller to the agreed-upon sentence in his negotiated plea agreement.

Miller pleaded guilty Sept. 25 to the felony of aggravated indecent assault and the first-degree misdemeanor of corruption of a minor. Initially, court personnel thought the corruption charge was a felony, but they said on Monday it actually is a misdemeanor.

Snyder ordered Miller to have no contact with his victims.

Defense attorney Dean Reynosa said in court that his client has accepted responsibility for his actions.

The background: Miller's first victim came forward in April 2017, when he was 28 years old, telling Northern York County Regional Police that Miller molested him in the early 2000s.

He told investigators that when he was young, he and neighbor boys raced go-karts, dirt bikes and ATVs for Miller and would sometimes stay overnight at his home on weekends, documents state.

The man said Miller sexually assaulted him when he was 13 years old, police have said.

During the sleepovers, Miller gave boys marijuana and alcohol as well as pills that were prescribed for Miller's bedridden mother, court documents state. He also would let the boys look at pornographic magazines and movies, according to police.

One boy would sleep in the bed with Miller while the others would sleep on the floor, according to police.

The victim told police Miller would get "touchy-feely" with him and it made him feel uncomfortable, documents state.

Police say when Miller would have the victim drink and smoke, Miller would start making "inappropriate advances" toward him.

According to police, Miller also would give the victim pills then perform oral sex on him.

Second victim: Miller pleaded guilty to corruption of minors for his conduct with a second boy in 2007 and 2008.

The teen, who was 14 or 15 years old at the time, told investigators that he was one of the youths who drove go-karts at Miller's home, police have said.

When the victim was 15, he spent the entire summer at Miller's home, where he slept in the same bed as Miller, police said.

He and Miller also stayed in a cabin in Potter County a number of times.

It was there that, on several occasions, Miller masturbated while the teen was in bed with him, according to police.

