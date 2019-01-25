Arthur Mann (Photo: Submitted)

A Harrisburg man high on crack cocaine led state troopers on a wrong-way chase on Interstate 83 in York County early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

State police said Arthur Edward Mann drove northbound in the southbound lane after leading troopers on a 19-mile chase on I-83 the morning of Thursday, Jan. 24.

Mann, according to police, was turned around by a trooper in the southbound lane at mile marker 9 in Springfield Township, and he proceeded to drive northbound in that lane until an officer performed a maneuver that caused his car to flip.

Additionally, he faces a charge of open lewdness after police said "the mood struck him to masturbate" in front of a trooper while Mann was being treated at York Hospital after his car flipped.

Mann, 54, of Yale Court in Harrisburg, is charged with numerous offenses, including three counts of aggravated assault; six counts of recklessly endangering another person; two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; one count each of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, simple assault and DUI; as well more than 10 summary traffic violations.

Mann remains in York County Prison on $150,000 bail.

