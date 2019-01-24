Terrence Orr (Photo: Submitted)

A man is accused of choking a woman during a robbery in York City over the weekend, according to police.

Terrence "Terry" Edward Orr allegedly choked the woman and stole her purse in the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 19, charging documents state.

Orr, 54, of no fixed address, is charged with robbery, theft, making terroristic threats, simple assault and strangulation.

Charges for Orr were filed Tuesday, Jan. 22, and he was arrested on them Thursday, Jan. 24, according to online court records.

Robbery: Police said the victim reported she had been assaulted and robbed, and she told police that Orr was the one who did it.

Charging documents state Orr approached the woman about 12:50 a.m. Saturday and told her to give him something.

When she refused, Orr grabbed her by the throat and squeezed, officials said.

The victim had trouble breathing and started to feel dizzy, according to authorities. While this was happening she felt someone pull on her purse until it was taken from her, charging documents state.

Her purse had $200, ID cards and Social Security cards in it, officials said.

More: Police: York County Prison inmate knocked guard unconscious

More: Fire causes $1 million in damage at York City quarry buildings

Orr then told the victim that he would kill her if she told police, according to authorities.

Police said the victim had abrasions to her throat.

Orr was arraigned on the charges Thursday morning, and he was sent to York County Prison on $40,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed yet.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6 at District Judge Linda Williams' office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/24/police-man-choked-woman-during-york-city-robbery/2666366002/