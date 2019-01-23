Susana Zavala (Photo: Susan Zavala pictured in a July 2018 mugshot.)

A York County Prison guard was knocked unconscious for a short period of time when an inmate assaulted her earlier this month, according to police.

State police said Susana Sonia Zavala said she felt "disrespected" when the guard tried to give her blankets, which led to an assault at the prison on Jan. 6.

Zavala, 26, whose last known address is in the first block of Jefferson Avenue, York City, remains in York County Prison on $100,000 bail, charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

At the time of the alleged incident, Zavala was imprisoned on an aggravated assault charge from the summer, according to online court records.

York City Police said she assaulted a psychiatric technician at York Hospital in late July.

Alleged prison assault: Charging documents state the officer was doing a security check in the area of Zavala's cell about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6, when she noticed blood stains on Zavala's blanket.

The officer asked her if she was having her period and was going to give her clean blankets, according to authorities.

She opened the cell and approached Zavala, who became irate, ripped the blankets from her and threw them on the ground, charging documents state.

The officer tried to create distance between her and Zavala by putting her left arm out, and Zavala began shouting "what are you going to do?" according to officials.

As the guard reached for her radio to call for help, Zavala grabbed the radio, threw it to the ground and began punching the guard in the face, charging documents allege.

She grabbed the guard by the hair, threw her to the ground and shoved her head into the ground several times, knocking her out, according to officials.

Another inmate witnessing the incident summoned help, and numerous guards responded, charging documents state.

Police said several correctional officers were needed to separate the guard from Zavala's grasp.

On Jan. 17, police spoke to Zavala, who admitted to the assault, according to authorities. Police said she felt "disrespected."

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, York County spokesman Mark Walters said the officer has returned to duty.

Zavala was arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon. District Judge Barry Bloss Jr. set bail at $100,000.

Zavala does not have an attorney listed for her latest charges.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Bloss' office.

