Jordyn Moye (Photo: Submitted)

A 17-year-old from York City is charged as an adult after police said he robbed a pizza delivery man at gunpoint last weekend.

York City Police filed charges alleging Jordyn Fernando Moye took the man's wallet in the area of the 600 block of Wallace Street the night of Friday, Jan. 18.

He was caught a few hours later when police tried to stop him for an unrelated incident, charging documents state.

Moye, of the 800 block of Wallace Street, is charged with robbery, prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and marijuana possession.

Robbery: Police said the driver had just completed a delivery in the 600 block of Wallace Street about 9 p.m. Friday when a group of five to six people between the ages of 15 and 19 approached him.

One of the people in the group, later identified as Moye, approached the driver in a black ski mask, pulled out a handgun and demanded the driver empty his pockets, charging documents state.

According to officials, the driver turned over his debit card, iPhone, wallet, driver's license, a Sheetz card and money.

The group then fled on foot, and the driver drove to his place of employment, court documents state.

Arrest: Police attempted to stop Moye at the intersection of East Philadelphia Street at State Street about 11:30 p.m. that night, according to authorities.

He tried to flee but was taken into custody after he tripped and fell to the ground, police said.

He was ordered to show his hands, and in doing so he threw a handgun from his body, court documents state. Police said he was also found with marijuana, a Sheetz card, a black ski mask, a black glove, money and counterfeit money.

Police found that the Sheetz card had been used in the Shippensburg University area in February 2018, and the victim was there at that time attending college, court documents state.

The victim told police what denominations of money were taken from him, and that was also found on Moye, with the exception of the counterfeit money, according to officials.

The victim also identified the gun found on Moye as the one used to rob him, charging documents state.

Investigators spoke to Moye, who said he was outside for a short period of time during the robbery, officials said. Police said Moye admitted to having the gun for protection, but he would not say where he got it or where he keeps it.

He also said he got the Sheetz card while at the Youth Development Center as a gift, but he never used it, charging documents state.

"He then changed his story and stated that he found it on the street just before getting stopped by police," Detective Paul DeHart wrote in court documents.

Charges were filed Saturday, Jan. 19, and he was arraigned on them that morning. Moye remains in York County Prison on $30,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12 at District Judge Linda Williams' office.

