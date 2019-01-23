Richard Tyler (Photo: Submitted)

A Springettsbury Township assault suspect who was declared one of the state's "most wanted" fugitives was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Richard Brandon Tyler, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of Mulberry Street, Spring Garden Township, about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Last year, police filed charges against Tyler and three others alleging they were involved in an assault that led to a stabbing of a man outside a Springettsbury Township bar.

Charges were filed in February 2018, and Tyler remained on the lam for nearly a year before getting arrested. Authorities also said Tyler did not appear for trial on drug charges in January 2016, and a bench warrant was issued.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Tyler initially refused to surrender himself Tuesday morning, but he turned himself over after a few minutes of negotiation.

York City Police, who arrested Tyler alongside the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force as part of the York County Drug Task Force, filed charges against Tyler alleging he had drugs and a handgun when he was arrested Tuesday morning.

Tyler, who has multiple felony convictions, is not allowed to have a gun, officials said.

He is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and prohibited possession of a firearm.

For the January 2018 incident, he is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Charges: In February 2018, Springettsbury Township Police filed charges against Tyler, Jalik Whakeem Travon Frederick, 25, Kameron Dishane Johnson, 28, and Santonio Malone, 33.

However, Malone's charges were dismissed in March. Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, said charges were dropped because additional investigation showed Malone was not there at the time of the incident.

Springettsbury Township Police Sgt. Brian Wilbur said the surveillance footage showed someone very similar to Malone, but investigation revealed it was not him.

He said investigators are still looking for the fourth man involved, but they do not have much information on him.

"Any little tip would be greatly appreciated," he said.

Incident: According to court documents, the victim was outside Banana Max bar at 2650 Eastern Blvd. about 2 a.m. Jan. 26, 2018, when he saw a group of men attacking a group of women in the rear parking lot.

The victim told the men to leave the women alone, and one of the men said, "mind your own business or you'll get it, too," police said.

The victim tried to separate the groups, but he was attacked by the four men, according to charging documents.

Police viewed surveillance footage that detailed the alleged attack. In the video, the man police thought was Malone tried tackling the man and was able to get him to the ground with the help of others, according to police. He then kicked and punched the victim, striking him in the face and head, court documents allege. That man then watched as others continued the assault, police said.

Johnson kicked the man's head and continued punching him as the man got off the ground, court documents state. Johnson then pushed him backward over a concrete wall, causing the man to fall about 3 feet, landing on his back, officials said.

Johnson continued punching the victim in the upper body while he was on the ground, charging documents allege.

Frederick also punched the victim while he was on the ground trying to defend himself, according to officials. Police said Frederick pursued the man after the altercation ended.

Court documents state that during the altercation Tyler stabbed the victim twice with a knife. Police said the man was stabbed in the back when he stood up for a woman who was "slashed."

The man was able to fend off the attackers, police said, and he later discovered he had been stabbed twice in the back, causing significant injuries, court documents state. He was taken to York Hospital, where it was discovered he had a punctured lung, officials said.

Now: Frederick, of East College Avenue in York City, pleaded guilty to simple assault on Jan. 14, according to court records. His other charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment were dismissed.

Johnson's case remains active. Online court records state that his case is scheduled to go to trial in March.

Tyler was arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon. He was sent to York County Prison on $600,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed.

Tyler's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5 at District Judge Barry Bloss Jr.'s office.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.

