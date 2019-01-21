Fairview Township Police are investigating a burglary that involved a man distracting an elderly woman while another person "ransacked" the home.

The department said in a news release Friday, Jan. 18, that the man knocked on the door of a home in the 400 block of Lewisberry Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

Police said the man, who had a heavy accent, told the resident, an elderly woman, that he had to check the water in the house. He was "very persistent," according to authorities, who said he was difficult to understand.

She escorted the man to the kitchen to check the water, and while that was happening another person entered the home, ransacked several rooms, and stole cash and clothing, the release states.

The suspects were driving a newer, black Toyota sedan, according to police.

The department urged residents to be careful when letting someone in their homes.

Utility workers performing maintenance should have identification, a uniform, and they should be driving a company vehicle, the release states. Private contractors aren't allowed to travel door-to-door to solicit business without a permit from the township, according to authorities.

Police said residents should always ask to see identification or a permit when a worker shows up at someone's front door. Officials also said to not allow any unidentified person pressure their way into a home.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267.

