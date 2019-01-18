Quinton Sease (Photo: Submitted)

Police are searching for a York City man who they say broke into the home of his ex and was lurking silently when she woke up in the middle of the night.

Quinton Sease, 40, is wanted on charges of burglary, stalking, criminal trespass, harassment and loitering and prowling at night, according to online court records.

A North York woman woke up about 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and sensed she wasn't alone in her North Duke Street home, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

She said she got up to check for school cancellations, sensed someone there and turned around to find Sease, her ex-boyfriend, standing in her home, police said.

Sease made statements that he "likes" to go into the woman's home to "check on her," according to a news release, which goes on to state:

"Quinton Sease reported that this is not the first time that he had broken into her home."

Police have obtained a warrant for Sease's arrest and are asking for the public's help in tracking him down.

His last-known address is in the 800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about Sease's whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away. Tipsters also can call Northern Regional's tip line, 717-467-TELL or email police at tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/18/police-north-york-woman-awoke-2-p-m-find-ex-lurking-her-home/2618965002/