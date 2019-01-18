A 17-year-old girl is accused of being involved in the robbery that led to the death of her ex-boyfriend earlier this month, according to police.

On Friday, Jan. 18, state police filed charges alleging that Dazanie Ann Gibson was the driver during a robbery in which 20-year-old Stefen Simmons was killed on Jan. 7.

Her brother Montrice Marquel Gibson, 25, and Tysheem Devier Santiago, 18, are also charged in Simmons' death.

Arrested on Jan. 9, Santiago told authorities that he told Montrice Gibson, Dazanie Gibson, and her other brother Christopher Gibson, 18, that he was going to rob Simmons, according to charging documents.

Police said Dazanie Gibson drove the to the scene of the robbery, then fled after Simmons was shot.

Dazanie Gibson is charged as an adult with homicide, second- and third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit that offense.

A state police news release said she was arrested Friday morning. She was sent to York County Prison without bail.

Tysheem Santiago (Photo: Submitted)

Picked up: Simmons had just gotten out of York County Prison two days before the shooting.

Police said Simmons and his brother, a juvenile who is not named, wanted to celebrate his release, and on Sunday they posted pictures of jewelry and money on social media in hopes that someone would see the posts and want to hang out with them.

Online court records show Simmons was sentenced to one year minus a day to two years minus two days in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

Dazanie Gibson and Montrice Gibson talked to Simmons and his brother about hanging out Sunday night, according to authorities.

More: Second suspect in Chanceford Township homicide arrested

More: Police: Man found dead in Chanceford Township, released from prison day before

Dazanie Gibson was going to pick up Simmons and his brother on the side of the road outside their house in Oriole Circle, charging documents state.

Police said she passed them at first and dropped off Santiago before coming back around to them several minutes later, officials said.

Simmons got into the passenger seat, and his brother sat in the rear passenger seat, police said. Dazanie Gibson was driving the car, Christopher Gibson sat behind her, and Montrice Gibson sat in the middle seat in the back, according to charging documents.

She drove them down the road and stopped where she had dropped off Santiago, officials said. Dazanie Gibson then rolled the windows down on the passenger side of the vehicle, court documents state.

Montrice Gibson (Photo: Submitted)

Robbery: Police said a man in a mask, later identified as Santiago, struck Simmons in the head and demanded money.

Santiago told police that he and Simmons began struggling, and he shot himself and Simmons in the process, according to court documents.

He then took Simmons' wallet, entered the vehicle, and Dazanie Gibson told Simmons' brother to get out of the car, officials said.

Santiago threw the wallet out the window when they were driving later, police said.

Simmons' brother knocked on the door of the home where Simmons was laying in the yard and asked for 911 to be called, police said.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The York County Coroner's Office said Simmons' cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, with the manner homicide.

Investigation: After the robbery, the group drove to Montrice Gibson's home in York City, and everyone but Christopher Gibson got out, according to authorities.

Christopher Gibson took the car back to his home to get ready for school before driving it to Dallastown Area High School, where police found the vehicle Monday, court documents state.

Police said witnesses identified Santiago through a photo lineup.

Both Montrice Gibson and Tysheem Santiago remain in York County Prison without bail. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27 at District Judge John H. Fishel's office.

It is unclear if Christopher Gibson faces charges.

Anyone with information on the incident can call state police at 717-428-1011.

