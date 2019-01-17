West Manheim Township Police are investigating two separate fires that were set inside the South Hanover Walmart Tuesday night.

The department said in a news release Wednesday, Jan. 16, that two fires were set inside the store at 1881 Baltimore Pike about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, leading to the store being closed for several hours.

Police said three employees reported injuries from smoke inhalation. One of the employees was taken to Hanover Hospital by ambulance and was treated and released, according to officials.

Police said the total loss to the business hasn't been determined, but will be "substantial" because the store was closed for over 12 hours for investigation.

Three males were identified as being involved in setting the fires, according to police.

Anyone with information on the fires can call police at 717-632-7059,

