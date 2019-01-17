David Chambers (Photo: Submitted)

A West Manchester Township man who fled from a York City crash made his girlfriend lie to officers after she gave them his name, police said.

York City Police said David Allen Chambers made her call 911 and give them a different name, after he allegedly struck her in the head with a plastic shovel.

Chambers, 35, of the 2900 block of Robin Road, is charged with intimidating a witness, endangering child welfare, accidents involving death or personal injury, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and summary traffic offenses.

He fled from a crash in the 800 block of South George Street about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, according to charging documents.

More: York City K-8 teacher's aide facing trial on child-sex charges

More: Police: Armed carjacker captured in York City home

Fled: Police said he was driving his Honda CRV home with his son when he drove through a red light at the intersection of Springettsbury Avenue, and was struck by another vehicle driving east through the intersection.

The crash caused Chambers' vehicle to roll over and go through a fence before coming to rest against a tree in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of South George Street, according to officials.

When police arrived on scene, Chambers fled with his son, court documents state. A witness told police that a man was seen carrying a young child into a van south of the crash scene, charging documents state.

Returned home: Chambers went back to his home and told his girlfriend that he got rear-ended, officials said.

Police said she already knew about the crash and spoke to police about the vehicle.

When Chambers realized she gave his name to police, he pulled her hair, kicked her, and struck her in the head with a plastic shovel, court documents state.

He then struck her in the left knee area with a broom handle, according to authorities.

Chambers then made her call 911 and gave a false name for the driver, police said.

The next day Chambers and his girlfriend got a rental car, and while he was driving it he told her "I don't care what you have to do, just do it. Figure something out and make sure you get your story straight," according to police.

Police arrested Chambers when he went to pick up his girlfriend from work the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 16, court documents state.

Chambers was arraigned on the charges Tuesday night. District Judge David Eshbach denied him bail, according to court records.

Online court records indicate bail was denied because he is considered to be dangerous.

Chambers does not have an attorney listed. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30 at District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.'s office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/17/man-allegedly-fled-york-city-crash-son-made-girlfriend-lie/2593353002/