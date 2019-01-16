Two people are accused of robbing a man after he just got out of the shower at his Econo Lodge motel room last month, according to authorities.

Northern York County Regional Police said Emily Ann Merth and Joel Perez forced their way into the room and stole over $1,300 in cash from the man on Dec. 11.

It wasn't until early January, when fingerprint testing results came back, that police were able to identify the suspects as Merth and Perez, charging documents state.

Merth, 23, of Derry Township, Dauphin County, is charged with robbery, trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit those offenses.

Perez, 25, of the 400 block of Juniper Street, York City, faces the same charges. As of Wednesday, Jan. 16, he has not been arraigned on the charges.

Emily Merth (Photo: Submitted)

Incident: Police said the man was showering about 10 a.m. at the motel, 222 Arsenal Road, when he heard a knock on the room door, so he put a towel on and went to see who knocked.

He cracked the door open and saw a woman, later identified as Merth, according to police. The man asked her what she wanted, and another person, later identified as Perez, pushed the door open and forced his way into the room, court documents state.

The man's towel fell as he tried to push the two from his room, and because the floor and his feet were wet, he wasn't able to get any traction, according to authorities.

Perez pushed him around while Merth grabbed $22 in cash that was laying on a nearby table, charging documents state.

During the scuffle, police said a backpack on the coat rack fell and exposed a bank envelope containing $1,300, which Merth took, according to police.

The victim was yelling at them and telling them to leave, but they stayed, charging documents state.

After some more scuffling, police said the two fled, prompting the victim to chase after them. Merth and Perez then ran to the motel hallway and ran out the exit toward the Round the Clock Diner, according to authorities.

Police said the victim wasn't able to get back into his room, and he had to get the front desk clerk to let him in.

Officers responded to the area and couldn't find the two, but they did find the envelope that the $1,300 was in, court documents state.

The envelope and the victim's door were processed for prints, which matched Perez, according to officials. Perez and Merth are accused of a North York burglary in October, charging documents state.

The victim was shown a photo array and was able to identify the two as the ones who robbed him, according to police.

Merth was arraigned on the charges Saturday, Jan. 12, and sent to York County Prison on $50,000 bail. She does not have an attorney listed.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25 at District Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf's office.

