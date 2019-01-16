Kimberly P. Bolton (Photo: Submitted)

A pregnant northern York County woman who allegedly led police on a 100 mph chase in Jackson Township said she fled because she was out on bail for another offense, according to charging documents.

Police said they later found brass knuckles and a large amount of marijuana in the car she was driving.

Kimberly Persephone Bolton, 24, of Country View Court in Washington Township, remains in York County Prison on $200,000 bail.

She is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, marijuana possession with intent to deliver, possessing a prohibited offensive weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and a number of summary traffic citations.

They include driving at an unsafe speed, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, six counts of turning without signalling and four counts of leaving her lane of travel.

Northern York County Regional Police Officer William Nailor wrote in charging documents that he spotted a green Nissan Altima — which he later learned was being driven by Bolton — on Biesecker Road in Jackson Township about 8:40 p.m. Jan. 7.

Nailor wrote that he did a routine check of the car and learned it's owned by Bolton's friend, whose driver's license is suspended. He then activated his cruiser's lights and siren and tried to pull over the Nissan near the corner of Biesecker Road and Route 30, documents state.

High-speed chase: The Nissan headed west on Route 30 and took off, reaching speeds in excess of 107 mph, charging documents allege.

During the chase, Bolton passed a total of six vehicles by using dedicated left-turn lanes on the two-lane highway, documents state.

After passing the intersection of North Ridge Road, Bolton slowed down to speeds between 30 and 60 mph "and began swerving erratically in the westbound lane ... crossing into the dedicated left turn lane," documents state.

She continued to slow down, then pulled into the parking lot of a bar near Beaver Creek Road and was arrested by Nailor without incident, police said.

The entire pursuit lasted about three minutes, according to charging documents.

Nailor searched Bolton and found an e-cigarette that contained THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets people high, police allege.

Under the driver seat of the car, he found an e-cigarette cartridge that also contained suspected THC, then he found a backpack in the trunk, police said.

Scales, pot: The backpack held two scales with suspected drug residue and five large plastic bags with small amounts of suspected marijuana, according to charging documents. The backpack also held women's clothing, Newport cigarettes and prenatal vitamins, documents indicate.

The car's driver-door compartment held another pack of Newports and prescription medication with Bolton's name on it, police said.

The search of the car also yielded two large plastic bags that held large amounts of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe, another e-cigarette cartridge that held THC, "and a pair of gold in color metal knuckles stamped 'LOVE,'" documents allege.

When Nailor asked Bolton why she swerved erratically before pulling over, "she advised that she was attempting to get the vehicle to go back into gear so she could continue the pursuit," charging documents state.

Pending case: Bolton remains charged in York County Court with possession of a small amount of pot, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Those charges also were filed by Northern Regional Police.

She has a pretrial conference in the case set for Feb. 11.

In April 2018, Bolton pleaded guilty to possessing a small amount of pot, driving without a license, driving without insurance and driving without a valid vehicle registration, according to York County court records.

Her public defender in her pending criminal case could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

