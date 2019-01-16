Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A Domino's Pizza delivery driver had his car stolen from him at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to police.

York City Police Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau, said the 45-year-old delivery driver was robbed by two men in the 300 block of Stone Avenue about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.

The man was headed to the area and he called the person who ordered, who then directed him to a specific house, according to Wentz.

The driver got out of the car, and one of the men was on the street, the lieutenant said. The second man then approached the driver, and the two demanded the driver's money, Wentz said.

One of the men displayed a gun, he said.

"They ended up not getting his money, they got into his car," Wentz said.

The lieutenant said no one on the block ordered a pizza.

"They set him up to rob him," he said.

The driver was not injured in the incident, according to Wentz.

Information provided to police of the two suspects was not detailed enough to identify anyone.

The vehicle taken was a red 2013 Hyundai Elantra, with a Pennsylvania tag JHV-4954, according to the lieutenant.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

