A Newberry Township man who police say sold a fatal dose of opioids to Edward "Butch" Ahrens two days before Christmas 2016 is facing a possible sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.

David Talbot Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Conewago Avenue, remains free on $75,000 bail, charged with drug delivery resulting in death and fentanyl possession with intent to deliver.

The charge of drug delivery resulting in death is akin in seriousness to a third-degree murder charge, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 to 40 years.

Northeastern Regional Police Detective John Bumsted filed charges Jan. 9; Taylor was arraigned that day at York County's central booking unit, court records state.

An autopsy and toxicology testing determined that Ahrens, 27, of York, died of fentanyl and alcohol toxicity, according to charging documents.

Ahrens had been drinking the night of Dec. 23, 2016, when he went out to eat with his sister and another person, police said.

After dinner, the trio stopped at the Manchester-area home of an acquaintance. During that time Ahrens went into the bathroom and came out holding his fingers to his nose, charging documents state.

Police said they later found in the home's kitchen trash some wax paper wrappers typically used to package heroin.

Nodded off: When the trio got back on the road, Ahrens nodded off in the car, to the point where a cigarette he was holding was starting to burn his leg, documents state.

That was about 8:30 p.m., police said.

Ahrens' sister and friend drove to the Manchester McDonald's, where they met an ambulance crew that had been dispatched by 911.

EMTs started CPR and rushed Ahrens to Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to documents.

A forensic analysis of Ahrens' cellphone determined he exchanged text messages with Taylor, known as "DT," the day he died about buying four bags of heroin for $40, charging documents allege.

Met at bar: The two met at a Manchester Township bar, where Taylor sold Ahrens the purported heroin, which actually was fentanyl, according to documents.

At 5:17 p.m. Dec. 23, 2016, Ahrens texted Taylor to thank him "for helping me out," documents state.

"Good s— bro," Ahrens texted.

Within about three hours, he was unconscious, documents state.

Police said although Taylor kept the same cellphone number for several years, he changed it after Ahrens died.

Taylor pleaded guilty to drug dealing in 2009, according to York County court records.

About Ahrens: Ahrens attended Northeastern High School and was employed by Auto Glass Technology of York, according to his obituary.

His survivors include his son, parents, siblings, stepsiblings and grandparents, the obituary states.

