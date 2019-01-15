Jean Pierre Larue (Photo: Submitted)

A teacher's aide with York City School District is now facing trial for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl who was a student in one of his special-needs classes at Ferguson K-8.

Jean Pierre Larue, 36, of the 1400 block of West Market Street in West York, has been in York County Prison since Dec. 5, charged with the felonies of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and aggravated indecent assault.

He's also charged with the misdemeanors of indecent assault of a child and corruption of a minor.

At Larue's preliminary hearing Tuesday, Jan. 15, before District Judge Jennifer Clancy, defense attorney RJ Fisher told the judge that his client would stipulate to the allegations in the criminal complaint — for the preliminary hearing only.

That means no testimony was necessary.

Clancy then forwarded the case to York County Court for trial and set Larue's formal court arraignment for Feb. 22.

Present at the hearing was York attorney Steve Stambaugh, who is representing the girl and her family, Fisher confirmed in court when asked by Clancy. Fisher declined comment about the criminal case after the hearing.

Civil attorney: Stambaugh told The York Dispatch that the girl's family has retained him, but that at this point no civil lawsuit has been filed.

He said he and the family won't be doing anything to negatively affect the criminal case against Larue.

Stambaugh said if a civil suit is filed in the future, he could comment on it then.

The York City School District has refused to say whether Larue is suspended — and, if so, whether it's paid or unpaid suspension.

District officials will only say that Larue has been "removed from service," although he remains employed there, at a salary rate of $17.61 an hour.

The allegations: According to charging documents, a Ferguson K-8 student on Dec. 3 told investigators Larue had sex with her and performed oral sex on her in his home.

She told police she was 13 when the sexual contact started, documents allege. It happened between Sept. 1 and Dec. 1, 2018, according to those documents.

Police interviewed Larue the same day, and he admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to the girl asking to perform sexual acts on her, charging documents allege.

Larue also admitted to other sexual acts with the girl, including digital penetration, according to documents.

York City school board meeting minutes state Larue was initially hired by the district as a personal-care assistant in August 2014.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

