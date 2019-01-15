Quincy Cheeks Hannah (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into his ex-wife's Manchester Township home and held a bleach-soaked rag over her nose and mouth for at least a minute before she was able to break free and flee to safety.

Once captured, Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 23, will be charged with the felonies of strangulation, burglary, criminal trespass and stalking, as well as the misdemeanors of simple assault, theft and harassment, according to court records.

His last-known address was in the 1000 block of Nugent Way in Windsor Township, said Northern York County Regional Police, who are asking for tips from the public to help them track down and arrest Hannah.

Police filed charges against him on Monday, Jan. 14, court records state.

Hannah's estranged wife obtained a protection from abuse order against him on Thursday, Jan. 10, which forbids him to go to their home on Roman Court, according to police, who said the PFA remains in effect until July.

The woman told police that although she was granted "exclusive possession" of the home in the PFA, she has been staying elsewhere because she fears for her safety, charging documents state.

She told officers she stopped at her home about 3:30 p.m. Monday and made sure all the doors were locked before leaving, police said.

Unlocked doors: The woman returned to the home about 8:15 that night to let her dog out and realized that the interior door to the garage was unlocked, as was the door to the sun room, police said.

She went upstairs to investigate, which is when Hannah appeared in the hallway, charging documents allege.

He told her, "you're going to get me in trouble," than grabbed her, pulled her into a bathroom and covered her nose and mouth with a rag, documents state.

Police said Hannah had poured bleach on the rag and that he held it over his ex's nose and mouth for one to two minutes before she was able to break free, charging documents allege.

The woman was able to run downstairs and outside and alerted a neighbor, who called 911, police said.

Broke free, fled: The victim was unable to call 911 herself because she dropped her cellphone on the bathroom floor as she broke free of Hannah, police said.

Officers rushed to the scene, but Hannah was gone, they said.

He left behind an open bottle of bleach in a bedroom closet and the rag, which was on the floor of the master bathroom where he allegedly attacked his estranged wife, documents allege.

Officers also found a window open in another bedroom and its screen popped out; fresh footprints were on the snow on the roof of the house outside the window, police said.

Before fleeing, Hannah stole his alleged victim's iPhone 8, documents allege.

Anyone with information about Hannah's whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.

People can also call Northern Regional's tip line, 717-467-TELL, or email police at tips@nycrpd.org.

