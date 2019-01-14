Louis Grimes Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man fired at his girlfriend's home five times over the weekend while she, her son and her granddaughter were inside, according to police.

Police said Louis Richard Grimes Jr. told his girlfriend "they had it coming," referring to her sons, who had been arguing with him earlier in the morning.

Grimes, 49, of the 200 block of West Maple Street, is charged with three counts each of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count each of prohibited firearm possession, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and making terroristic threats.

Woken up: Charging documents state that Grimes' girlfriend, Sapia DeShields, was awoken by Grimes in their home about 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.

Grimes had been drinking throughout the night, seemed agitated and was talking angrily about a co-worker, which made no sense to her, according to authorities.

Grimes was "talking crazy" and was "worked up," according to police, who said he was loud enough to wake up Grimes' two adult sons, Trevon Carter, 23, and Jakail Carter, 21.

DeShield's 6-year-old granddaughter was sleeping in her bed with DeShields, but she did not wake up, court documents state.

Police said her two sons went to the hallway to see what was going on, and Grimes threatened them, officials said.

The two sons went downstairs to avoid fighting Grimes, but Grimes followed them and began breaking and kicking things in the kitchen, charging documents state.

Shot at: DeShields suggested they all leave the home to get away from Grimes, and the three left, still in their pajamas, according to authorities.

They were leaving the house "freezing" in the cold when DeShields realized her granddaughter was still inside, police said.

She knocked on some neighbors' doors and got them to call 911 before going back to the house, which was locked by Grimes, charging documents state.

Police then arrived and transported Grimes to York Hospital because he had injured himself, according to officials.

About 8:20 a.m., while DeShields was cleaning up Grimes' mess, Grimes texted her, again threatening her sons, police said.

After that conversation she went upstairs to lay down, according to police, who said her granddaughter and Jakail Carter were doing the same. Trevon Carter had gone to his girlfriend's, officials said.

Then DeShields was woken up by the sound of bangs and glass breaking, police said. Her granddaughter woke up and started screaming, according to authorities.

"When asked, (DeShields) told me she was unsure but thinks she heard at least five shots, maybe more," Officer Benjamin Smith wrote in charging documents.

Police arrive: Police were called back to the home about 9 a.m. and found the front storm door "completely destroyed," and the front door itself had five bullet holes in it, officials said.

Charging documents state that DeShields' car was damaged as well.

There was damage to the ceiling area of the living room and dining room, as well as several holes in the wall between the dining room and kitchen, according to police, who estimated the total interior damage at $1,000.

While police were there, Grimes called DeShields, according to officials. She asked him why he shot the home, and he responded by making derogatory comments toward her sons and saying "I did what I did they had it coming," documents state.

DeShields told police that Grimes was likely at a home in the 700 block of South Pine Street, where the mother of his children lives, according to authorities.

Arrest: Police went to that home and found Grimes walking out of the front door of the house, charging documents state.

He was uncooperative during his arrest and did not say anything to police after he was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Officers were given permission to search the home, and they found pants that matched what DeShields said he was wearing at the time, charging documents state. Police said the pants had blood on them, and Grimes had been bleeding earlier.

They also found a spent 9 mm casing, which matched what was found at the scene, court documents state.

Police found a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol in the house in a safe belonging to Grimes, according to police.

Everything collected at both homes will be sent to a lab to show that the gun found in the safe was used to fire at DeShields' home Saturday morning, charging documents state.

Additionally, police said Grimes has a criminal history that prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Grimes was arraigned on the charges Saturday night. He was sent to York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25 at District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.'s office.

