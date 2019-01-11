John Meyers (Photo: Submitted)

Authorities in Clinton County are searching for a Loganville man who they said is considered armed and dangerous.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Jan. 10, Renovo Police said they are searching for John Edward Meyers, 64.

Renovo is about 65 miles north of State College. and about 170 miles away from Loganville.

Online court records indicate his wanted on charges of simple assault and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Police believe Meyers is driving a dark gray 2007 Dodge Nitro, with a license number of KRL-9902. The vehicle has a white stripe along the side of it, according to police.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Police urged those who see him not to take action.

Renovo Police are searching for this car, which they believe is being driven by John Meyers. Meyers, of Loganville, is wanted in Clinton County. Photo courtesy of Renovo Police. (Photo: Submitted)

