Authorities have captured one of two men they say used a rifle to carjack someone in York City this week.

Ernest Kile Dyer, 19, was captured Friday, Jan. 11, in his home in the 500 block of South Queen Street, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

It was members of the marshals service's fugitive task force that captured Dyer without incident, the release states.

A 9 mm rifle was recovered from Dyer's home during the arrest, according to Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau.

Wentz said the victim had described the rifle brandished by one of the robbers as being like an AK-47, but police suspect it was the 9 mm rifle.

A 40-year-old Red Lion man was robbed of his vehicle about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, near the corner of West Boundary and Cleveland avenues.

The man was leaving a home in the area when he was approached by two men who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, according to Wentz.

One of the men used a semi-automatic rifle during the carjacking, and both robbers took off in the victim's 2003 Audi A3, Wentz said.

The man escaped physical injury, according to the lieutenant, who said the car was found and recovered later that night near the corner of Beaver and West Jackson streets.

Dyer is being committed to York County Prison on $150,000 bail, charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit that offense, receiving stolen property, theft and simple assault, according to court records.

