Police: Unknown man entered Manchester Twp. home
Police said an unknown man entered a Manchester Township home about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30. Anyone who knows the man's identity is asked to call police at 717-467-8355. Video courtesy of Northern York County Regional Police. York Dispatch
Northern York County Regional Police are searching for an unknown man who entered a Manchester Township home in late November.
Police said in a news release that the man entered a home in the 300 block of Bruaw Drive about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30.
He entered the home but committed no crimes before leaving on his own, the release states.
On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the department released a short video of the man entering the home.
Anyone who knows the man's identity is asked to call police at 717-467-8355 or email police at tips@nycrpd.org.
