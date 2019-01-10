Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

An "AK-style" rifle was displayed during a carjacking in York City Wednesday night, according to police.

York City Police Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau, said a 40-year-old man from the Red Lion area had his car stolen from him about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, in the area of West Boundary Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

He said the man was leaving a home in the area when he was approached by two men, described to be in their late teens or early 20s. They were wearing darker clothing, he said.

One of them pulled a rifle on the man, according to Wentz. The two then took his car and drove off, the lieutenant said.

The man was not injured, Wentz said.

The vehicle, a 2003 Audi A3, was found in the area of West Jackson Street and South Beaver Street, according to the lieutenant.

“We recovered it later that evening," he said.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

