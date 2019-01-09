Buy Photo York City Police search for evidence at Small Athletic Field after a shooting injured two people at a York High football game on Sept. 9, 2016. (Amanda J. Cain photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A juvenile who was 15 when he repeatedly fired a handgun outside a York High football game — shooting two men and endangering about 2,000 people — is back in York County Prison, once again charged with gun-related offenses.

Stephon Damieen Brown won't turn 18 until next month, but he is charged as an adult with the felonies of being a person prohibited from possessing firearms and carrying a firearm without a license. He's also charged with the misdemeanors of possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of marijuana.

Brown, of the 100 block of Springwood Drive in New Freedom, is in York County Prison, but can't be released even if he posts his $15,000 bail. That's because a probation-violation detainer has been filed against him for incurring new charges while on probation, according to prison records.

According to charging documents filed by York City Police, Officer Allen Henty was dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a private area in the 200 block of Pattison Street.

The car was still running and Brown was in the driver's seat, which was tilted back, documents state.

Stephon "Mouse" Brown (Photo: Submitted)

Henty knocked on the driver-side window, startling Brown, who refused to open the door or roll down his window, police said.

Foot chase: Henty went to the passenger side of the car, which is when Brown bailed out and ran toward Lynch Way holding a gun in one hand and two cellphones in the other, documents allege.

He ran east on Lynch Way, south on Elaine Place and west on Edison Street, police said.

Henty gave chase and took Brown into custody after the 5-foot-5, 100-pound teen apparently gave up in the 700 block of Edison Street, documents state.

"Brown finally dropped the gun and two cellular phones on the grass before going to the ground from exhaustion," Henty wrote in charging documents.

The handgun was a loaded .40-caliber Glock with an extended 22-round magazine, according to police allegations. Officers seized it, and also seized some marijuana they found in Brown's car, documents state.

In Pennsylvania it's illegal for minors to possess handguns, and also illegal for people to possess firearms if they've been convicted of being a minor in firearm possession. Brown pleaded guilty to the latter charge for firing a gun outside a York High football game on Sept. 9 2016.

The Pennsylvania Crimes Code prohibits people convicted of all felonies and certain misdemeanors from owning or even holding firearms.

Football-game shooting: Known as "Mouse," Brown pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless endangerment and three counts of criminal mischief.

Two charges of aggravated assault were dismissed because the victims weren't cooperative, a prosecutor said at the time. Also dismissed were 1,999 counts of reckless endangerment because Brown pleaded guilty to one all-encompassing count.

In exchange for his plea, Brown was sentenced to a minimum of a year minus a day in prison to a maximum of two years minus two days in prison, plus two years' probation.

He had already spent 663 days in York County Prison at the time of his plea, so it amounted to a time-served sentence, according to defense attorney Korey Leslie.

Teen fugitive: Brown, who apparently was living in the Reading area prior to being arrested, spent five weeks on the lam before being captured in a Lancaster home on Oct. 14, 2016.

Brown was accused of shooting York City brothers Darius Allen and Antwan Jackson Jr. about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 2016, outside the Small Athletic Field football stadium during William Penn Senior High School's home opener against Lancaster County's McCaskey High School.

Police filed the 2,000 counts of reckless endangerment against Brown after estimating the attendance inside Small Athletic Field the night of the shooting.

According to police, there was a verbal disagreement inside the stadium, and it moved outside. The three people involved grew to eight, he said, and included Allen, Jackson and Brown's friend.

Security footage from the high school showed that it appeared the confrontation resolved itself and Allen and Jackson started to walk away, police have said.

People took cover: Something caused Allen to turn around, at which point Brown shot him with a .40-caliber handgun, police said. After Allen was shot, Jackson started to chase down Brown but also was shot by Brown, according to police.

The footage showed people in the parking lot flinching and taking cover, including police officers stationed outside the game, according to police.

At the time, there was a crowd of people in the parking lot that included families with little children, who also were forced to duck and run for cover, he said.

