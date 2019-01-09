Tysheem Santiago (Photo: Submitted)

A man accused of robbing and fatally shooting a Chanceford Township man Sunday night was arrested late Tuesday night, according to police.

State police said Tysheem Devier Santiago, 18, was arrested in a home in the 700 block of Susquehanna Avenue in York City about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Police said Santiago and Montrice Marquel Gibson, 25, worked together to rob Stefen Simmons the night of Sunday, Jan. 7. Simmons, 20, was fatally shot in the process.

Police said Santiago fatally shot Simmons during the robbery in the first block of Oriole Circle about 11:40 p.m. Sunday. Simmons lived on that block, according to officials.

In a news release Wednesday, Jan. 9, police said Santiago was found hiding in the home. The state police Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the home and arrested him without incident, according to officials.

Police also said Anthony Holley Jr., 18, was arrested for concealing Santiago. He is charged with hindering apprehension.

Gibson, of the 200 block of East Poplar Street, York City, is charged with homicide and second- and third-degree murder along with robbery and conspiracy to commit that offense, according to online court records.

Santiago, of no fixed address, faces charges of, first-, second- and third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit that offense, theft and receiving stolen property, charging documents state.

Picked up: Simmons had just gotten out of York County Prison on Saturday, Jan. 5.

Police said Simmons and his brother, a juvenile who is not named, wanted to celebrate his release, and on Sunday they posted pictures of jewelry and money on social media in hopes that someone would see the posts and want to hang out with them.

Online court records show Simmons was sentenced to one year minus a day to two years minus two days in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

Gibson and a juvenile girl, who is not named in charging documents, talked to Simmons and his brother about hanging out Sunday night, according to authorities.

The girl, Gibson's sister, was going to pick up Simmons and his brother on the side of the road outside their house in Oriole Circle, charging documents state.

Police said the girl passed them at first before coming back around to them several minutes later, officials said.

Simmons got into the passenger seat, and his brother sat in the rear passenger seat, police said. The girl was driving the car, her brother, Christopher Gibson, sat behind her, and Montrice Gibson sat in the middle seat in the back, according to charging documents.

The girl drove them down the road and stopped where she had dropped off Santiago, officials said. The girl then rolled the windows down for the passenger and rear passenger side, court documents state.

Robbery: Police said a man in a mask, later identified as Santiago, struck Simmons in the head and demanded money.

Simmons' brother told police that the man shot Simmons with a revolver, court documents state. He said Santiago then pulled Simmons out of the vehicle and threw him to the ground, according to officials.

However, a news release from state police states Santiago pulled Simmons from the vehicle and the two were in a struggle to control the gun when multiple shots were fired.

Santiago then approached Simmons' brother and demanded money, but Simmons' brother didn't have any, charging documents state.

Santiago entered the vehicle, and the girl driving told Simmons' brother to get out of the car, officials said.

Simmons' brother knocked on the door of the home where Simmons was laying in the yard and asked for 911 to be called, police said.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The York County Coroner's Office said Simmons' cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, with the manner homicide.

Christopher Gibson told police in an interview on Monday, Jan. 7, that Santiago might have accidentally shot himself in the shoulder during the struggle, according to police.

He also said he saw Santiago rummaging through Simmons' pockets and that Santiago took Simmons' wallet, court documents state. Santiago threw the wallet out the window when they were driving later, police said.

Investigation: After the robbery, the group drove to Montrice Gibson's home in York City, and everyone but Christopher Gibson got out, according to authorities.

Christopher Gibson took the car back to his home to get ready for school before driving it to Dallastown Area High School, where police found the vehicle Monday, court documents state.

Police said witnesses identified Santiago through a photo lineup.

Surveillance footage captured Montrice Gibson exiting and entering his East Poplar Street home after the homicide, police said.

Asked on Tuesday if the other two face charges, Spencer, the state police spokesman, said he didn't know. He said the investigation is ongoing.

Before Santiago's arrest, police said he may have been shot. It is unclear if Santiago suffered a gunshot wound.

Spencer did not immediately return a message seeking additional information Wednesday afternoon.

Both Santiago and Montrice Gibson remain in York County Prison without bail. Neither have attorneys listed.

The two have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 22 at District Judge John H. Fishel's office.

Holley, who police said hid Santiago, remains in York County Prison on $10,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police at 717-428-1011.

